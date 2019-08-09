Pizza Hut fans, including Chrissy Teigen, react to news of restaurant closing hundreds of locations

Cheer up, P'Zone fans. Pizza Hut customers will still be able to get their favorite foodstuffs — just maybe not at their preferred dine-in locations.

Fans from across the Twitterverse are responding to news of Pizza Hut planning to close around 500 dine-in locations across the country, as the company plans to transition “to a more modern delivery- and carryout-focused asset base,” according to Yum! Brands CEO Greg Creed.

PIZZA HUT TO TEST SYSTEM WHEREBY CUSTOMERS NEVER HAVE TO INTERACT WITH A HUMAN

Many seemed somewhat bummed about the news, getting nostalgic over the times spent “going for the buffet and playing the games,” while others lamented the potential loss a favorite local spot, as well as the jobs of the employees who work in the soon-to-shutter restaurants.

Perhaps the most famous complaint came from model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, who said she loved the chain for at least one very specific reason.

"F--- this,” she wrote on Twitter, in response to a WTHR article reporting on Pizza Hut’s plans. “I love them because I like to see my toppings on top of the cheese. long live the hut. but also let's work on your sauces,” she added.

Not everyone was so disappointed by Pizza Hut’s news, however. At least a few took to Twitter to share their indifference, or outright disdain toward the chain.

Pizza Hut currently operates 7,496 restaurants across the nation. The chain plans to whittle that number down to around 7,000, MarketWatch reported.

“We view this as a positive move for the brand,” Creed said.

A spokesperson for Pizza Hut was not immediately available to comment.