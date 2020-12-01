French chef tops pizza with 254 different types of cheeses, breaks Guinness record

This pizza is a cheese-lover’s dream.

Chef Benoît Bruel of restaurant Déliss Pizza in Lyon, France, has broken a world record by making a pizza topped with 254 types of cheese.

Last week, Guinness World Records confirmed that Bruel’s creation -- which he made in February of this year -- has been validated as the pizza with the most varieties of cheese.

The previous record was held by Australian chef Johnny Di Francesco, who made a pizza with 154 cheeses last year.

POPEYES WANTS CUSTOMERS TO VISIT GUADALAJARA TO GET ITS CHICKEN SANDWICH

According to the current record listing, Bruel “took this as a patriotic challenge as one of the things France is most famous for is its cheese.” All 254 cheese varieties on the record-breaking pie were sourced from France, according to The New York Post.

Bruel reportedly spent about two hours weighing out “a few dozen grams” of each type of cheese. In total, the 12-inch pizza ended up with more than 1-and-a-half pounds of the stuff (800 grams).

Bruel claims he also spent about $4 on each package of cheese, which means it cost over $1,000 to buy all the toppings for the pizza.

SHAKE SHACK INTRODUCES NEW TRUFFLE-TOPPED BURGERS FOR A LIMITED TIME

On Monday, Guinness World Records posted a three-minute video showing at least some of Bruel’s process in making the pizza.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“New record: Forget four cheeses - here's 254 varieties of cheese on one pizza. Congratulations to France's Benoît Bruel,” Guinness World Records captioned the video.