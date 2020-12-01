Shake Shack introduces new truffle-topped burgers for a limited time

With fine dining on the back burner for most in 2020, fast food is getting fancy.

Truffles are now on the menu at Shake Shack, the New York City-based burger chain announced Tuesday – and eaters can get a taste of the rich, earthy flavors for under $10.

Shake Shack teamed up with specialty importer Regalis Foods, which works with Michelin-starred restaurants, for the limited-edition truffle-based menu to create a black truffle sauce made with real truffles, caramelized mushrooms and aged sherry vinegar for a hint of umami.

Eaters can expect three decadent new options. There's the BlackTruffle Burger ($8.89) made with gruyere cheese topped with black truffle sauce and shallots. Non-meat eaters can opt for the Black Truffle ‘Shroom Burger ($8.89), a crispy Portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheese and topped with the truffle sauce. And the Black Truffle Shack Stack ($11.89) features both a gruyere-topped burger patty and a ‘Shroom Burger, along with the black truffle sauce.

A side of the black truffle sauce is also available for $1.50.

A taste of the fancy fungi comes at a more accessible price point, considering black truffles can cost upwards of $40 per ounce and more than $500 per pound depending on the type of truffle and where they’re being imported from.

Shake Shack's new truffled items, however, are only available through the end of December, or while supplies last. The burgers are currently only available at select locations in New York City and Los Angeles, as well.

Truffles are typically found in the Italian countryside, where farmers forage for the mushroom-like morsels, and in parts of France and throughout Europe.