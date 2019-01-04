Petition for Stevie Nicks to work shift at McDonald's in Fleetwood receives thousands of signatures

Would you like fries with that Fleetwood (Big) Mac?

Thousands of people have signed a petition to get Stevie Nicks to work a shift at a McDonald’s in Fleetwood, a town in England.

The event, started by the Facebook account “Be Reet” and scheduled for Sept. 28, had over 3,100 people saying they were going and over 18,000 people who expressed they were interested as of Friday afternoon.

“Stevie Nicks is my hero!!!! Serve me fries serve me sweet little fries!” one person wrote about the idea.

“....serving up all those Fleetwood Fleetwood Mac Macs.”

“Finally, a cause I can get behind.”

A spokesperson for Stevie Nicks did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, but McDonald’s did issue a statement to NME on the proposed idea.

“We’ve heard some rumors that Stevie Nicks might be keen to visit our own Fleetwood Macs. Next time she’s in the area we’d be delighted to welcome her for some sweet little fries before she goes her own way…”