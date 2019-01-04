Husband surprises wife with new wedding ring for 67th anniversary after she lost hers

The secret to this couple’s decades-long marriage? Diamonds.

An Illinois man, Don Johnson, 88, surprised his wife, Pat, 85, over the holidays with a new wedding ring for their 67th anniversary after she lost hers.

The sweet exchange between the “inseparable” couple was captured on video and has since gone viral.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the room,” their daughter, Diane Hawkins, told ABC News of the moment between her parents.

Pat’s old wedding and engagement rings went missing from her dresser after being forced to take them off due to a fall that caused her hand to swell.

Hawkins and her brother helped their father sneak out in order to make the purchase, explaining to their mother that he had an appointment.

The video shows Pat unwrapping the present and joking about the packaging.

“I don’t think this was got in the dollar store; they don’t wrap up like this,” she says, surrounded by family, including six of their seven children.

When she finally opens the box and sees what’s inside, she appears to start crying and is speechless before giving her husband a kiss.