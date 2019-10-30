Peter Luger given zero stars in brutal New York Times review

New York institution Peter Luger has been ripped as a washed-up, overpriced scam in an excoriating zero-star review by the New York Times.

The blistering critique by the newspaper’s restaurant critic Pete Wells plunges in the steak knife — describing the South Williamsburg eatery’s porterhouse as “far from the best New York has to offer.”

“And after I’ve paid, there is the unshakable sense that I’ve been scammed,” Wells wrote on Tuesday under the headline “Peter Luger used to sizzle. Now it sputters.”

The review has sparked a chorus of consensus online from other unsatisfied diners who agree the lauded steak icon which opened in 1887 is no longer worth the long waits and seismic bills.

“I feel like that Peter Luger review has been coming for a while now,” wrote former Yankees pitcher Phil Hughes on Twitter, calling the restaurant “wildly forgettable in every way.”

Well’s appraisal is a laundry list of complaints, describing the waiters as rude, the food dreadful and the management miserable.

The shrimp cocktail tastes like “cold latex dipped in ketchup and horseradish,” while the once-delicious German fried potatoes are now “mushy, dingy, gray and sometimes cold.”

“Was the Caesar salad always so drippy, the croutons always straight out of a bag, the grated cheese always so white and rubbery?” Wells pondered.

