Papa John's Jack-O'-Lantern Pizza is harder to make than it looks

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
Sometimes, it’s the thought that counts.

Papa John’s recently brought back its spooky Jack-O’-Lantern Pizza just in time for Halloween. The pizza is exactly what it sounds like: a pepperoni pizza shaped like a pumpkin with the toppings placed around the pizza to look like a carved jack-o’-lantern face. Two olives are placed on the eye-hole pepperonis to complete the effect.

At least, that’s what’s supposed to happen.

Papa John’s posted about the pizza’s return on social media, showing a picture of a perfectly pumpkin-ized pizza.

Of course, reality isn’t always so perfect.

One user posted a picture of a somewhat less Halloweeny pizza on Twitter, commenting, “It looks way cuter in the ad.”

Another user posted, “Mine was just a happy face” alongside a photo of a pizza that did, in fact, look just like a happy face.

On Instagram, one user posted a picture of their lopsided pizza, simply using the hashtag “nailed it” to convey their feelings.

Back on Twitter, one user posted a picture of a Jack-O’-Lantern pie that appeared to have a slice pulled out and placed back in sideways to create the stem. They captioned the hilarious looking photo, “Thought this was a neat idea, but I guess it’s the thought that counts.”

Granted, nobody seemed too upset, because, at the end of the day, it’s still a pepperoni pizza.