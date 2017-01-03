Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 3, 2017

Pesto Shirataki with Cherry Tomatoes and Green Beans

By Debi Mazar & Gabriele Corcos | Fox News

(Courtesy of Debi Mazar and Gabriele Corcos in partnership with House Foods Tofu)

A healthy gluten free meal sure to satisfy those pasta cravings and simple enough to make any night of the week.

Cook Time:3 min

Prep Time:10 min

Total Time:13 min

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

2 8 ounce packages House Foods Tofu Shirataki (macaroni shape)

2 cup fresh basil leaves

2 tablespoon toasted pine nuts

1 Large garlic clove, peeled

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1 cup steamed green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces

Preparation:

In the sink, rinse Tofu Shirataki well under water. Drain and pat well using paper towels. Add to a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil and cook for 2-3 minutes; drain well.

Combine the basil, pine nuts, garlic, and oil in a mortar and pestle or food processor and blend until a paste forms. Add the Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper and pulse until smooth. Toss pesto, cherry tomatoes, and green beans with the cooked noodles.