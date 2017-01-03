Pesto Shirataki with Cherry Tomatoes and Green Beans
A healthy gluten free meal sure to satisfy those pasta cravings and simple enough to make any night of the week.
Cook Time:3 min
Prep Time:10 min
Total Time:13 min
Servings: 2
Ingredients:
2 8 ounce packages House Foods Tofu Shirataki (macaroni shape)
2 cup fresh basil leaves
2 tablespoon toasted pine nuts
1 Large garlic clove, peeled
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
1 cup steamed green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces
Preparation:
In the sink, rinse Tofu Shirataki well under water. Drain and pat well using paper towels. Add to a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil and cook for 2-3 minutes; drain well.
Combine the basil, pine nuts, garlic, and oil in a mortar and pestle or food processor and blend until a paste forms. Add the Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper and pulse until smooth. Toss pesto, cherry tomatoes, and green beans with the cooked noodles.