People are stapling bread to trees and sharing the photos on Reddit

Because logic has no place in our current universe, people are stapling slices of bread to trees and bragging about it online.

The residents of Sheffield, England, are the latest to become aware of the bready trend, with some apparently trying to make sense of the sightings any way they can.

“They are on the north side of the road and on the [northeast] sides of the trees,” one local observed, according to Wales Online. “Is this part of some weird new cult?”

The answer, while likely “no,” is still a mystery. However, the trend appears to have originated on Reddit’s “Bread Stapled to Trees” forum, where users are gleefully sharing photos of their notable “breaddings,” oftentimes with completely extraneous explanations of the types of bread and staplers used.

“First Breadding of the day,” one user, who goes by the name Gotchya12354, wrote alongside a picture of his work. “I’ll release [more] as time passes but this is a Asda white fresh sliced bread with a normal stapler.”

Many of the users also gleefully shared photos of their “weird grain bread on birch,” or “whole wheat on oak,” among literally hundreds of other examples.

As for the reasoning behind the phenomenon, there seemingly isn’t one.

“There isn't a point to it, people do it because it is random and weird, and for the fun of doing something so ridiculous and pointless,” one Reddit user wrote in a separate thread.

However, one participant tells Fox News there’s more to it than that. But only slightly.

“I found a surprising amount of pride and identity in something as simple as stapling sliced bread to a worthy tree,” Reddit user TheSouthPawScrub tells Fox News. “It felt good being a part of something bigger than myself, which was part of the allure to joining in the fun.”