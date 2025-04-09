Peanuts distributed in 2 states recalled after customer experiences allergic reaction: FDA

An Ohio-based nut company is recalling over 140 cases of honey roasted peanuts due to the possible presence of an allergen.

According to a Food & Drug Administration (FDA) notice, the Trophy Nut Company is recalling 143 cases of its Heinen’s brand 8.25-ounce cans of honey roasted peanuts because the containers may contain cashews.

The nuts were distributed in Ohio and Illinois to Heinen's grocery stores, a regional chain in the Midwest.

The recall only affects cans marked with a "best if used by" date of 10-01-2025 and "best by" date of 10-03-2025. They were distributed to Heinen's locations between Oct. 24, 2024, and April 4, 2025.

The recall began after a consumer made a complaint about the cans containing cashews.

Since then, at least one consumer has reported an allergic reaction due to a manufacturing error.

"Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes," an FDA press release said.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the statement noted.

Officials encourage customers who bought the recalled peanuts to return their products to their local Heinen’s grocery store for a full refund.

For consumers with questions about the recall, Trophy Nut Company also operates a customer service line at 1-800-729-6887.

It is not uncommon for nuts to be recalled for allergen-related reasons. Last year, Great Value cashews were recalled due to the undeclared presence of coconut and milk, both allergens.

Last year, Trader Joe's recalled cashews in 16 states due to a potential salmonella contamination.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trophy Nut Company for additional comment but did not immediately hear back.