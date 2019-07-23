The Peach Pit from '90210' is opening as a pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles

One of the most iconic locations on the original “Beverly Hills: 90210” was the Peach Pit, a ‘50s-style diner where the teens from West Beverly Hills High School went to loudly bemoan their problems to the restaurant’s middle-aged proprietor.

But sadly, those of us who didn’t attend West Beverly High never had the chance to visit … at least not until now.

In honor of the upcoming “90210” series — titled “BH90210” and starring much of the original cast — Fox and POPSUGAR are opening up a real-life pop-up version of the Peach Pit in Los Angeles between Aug. 1 and Aug 3.

“You and your friends are invited to come hang out at our favorite hangout, and have some diner food, some ‘90s nostalgia, and some fun photo ops,” star Jennie Garth announced in a YouTube announcement ahead of the debut episode on Aug. 7.

Food and drink at the Peach Pit are also complementary during the lunch seatings on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3, while drinks (two, maximum) are complimentary during the “after dark” seatings on Aug. 1 and 2.

“Limited walk-ins” are also still said to be available, but unfortunately, reservations for both the pop-up’s lunch and after-dark seatings are currently sold out. (Fans can still apply to get on the latter’s waitlist.) According to "90210" lore, however, Color Me Badd apparently has a standing reservation as long as they're willing to "sing for their supper."

More information can be found at the Peach Pit’s official website.