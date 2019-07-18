Chef fired for pouring 'boiling' butter down coworker's pants 'for a crack and a laugh'

A chef at a luxury hotel in England claims that he was seriously burned when another chef poured “boiling butter” down his pants as a cruel joke.

Nathan Davies recently took to social media, not just to show off his burns, but also to describe a work culture of bullying. The man claimed another chef recently poured scalding hot butter down his pants “for a crack and a laugh,” though it was just the latest insult in a long series of embarrassing events.

Davies claimed on Facebook (WARNING: Post includes graphic images) that prior to the butter incident, he had previously dealt with being punched and burned at work. He also alleged that he was “forced” to eat items like raw chicken and rabbit fecal matter, and that the executive head chef of the kitchen was aware of these actions, though he did not mention the supervisor by name.

“I’ve been working at Calcot Manor for two years and after ignoring the constant burning, punches (some causing black eyes) and being forced to eat items ranging from rabbit s--- to raw chicken, all for the pleasure of the executive head chef; jokes went a bit too far when I was scolded and hospitalized due to someone pouring boiling butter down my trousers (all for a crack and a laugh),” Davies said on Facebook.

"Everyone should be careful working in kitchens and not take abuse or anything similar to what I’ve experienced in case it ends up like this," he continued. Davies also claimed that he was forced to go back to work before a doctor said he was ready.

“Also if you’re made to work as I was even with the doctor saying you’re not too, it’s only going to get infected like mine,” his post concluded. “Hopefully this raises awareness for how dangerous being in a kitchen can be.”

The man went on to share a screenshot of a text he received from the chef who poured the hot butter. Initially, the other chef appears to be apologetic, saying, “Hey Nath, just checking in to see how you are? I am so sorry for today, I hope you know I never intended to hurt you. I honestly thought it would just drop out your trouser leg. It’s unforgivable the severity of the pain I’ve put you through, all for a crack and a laugh. Hope you get better mate.”

Shockingly, the next message received from the chef reads, “Why are you trying to get me sacked?”

Richard Davies, the executive head chef at the hotel, initially took to Twitter to defend himself. Since then, it appears that his Twitter page is no longer active and the statement is no longer available. In that post, Davies confirmed that the chef who poured the butter had been "dismissed."

In a release obtained by Gloucestershire Live, the Gloucestershire Police said, "We received a third party report relating to this on July 14 that referred us to the content of the social media posts. We are still trying to make contact with the victim so that we can obtain a statement and determine if he would like to take the matter further. We have also contacted the hotel as one of our inquiries."