Food

Pastor prays for pizza driver who delivered wrong order, sparking viral fundraiser

Seiwert family's prayer for apologetic Papa John's driver touches millions of people

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Colorado pastor's prayer for apologetic pizza delivery driver goes viral with 5M views Video

Colorado pastor's prayer for apologetic pizza delivery driver goes viral with 5M views

Pastor Neal Seiwert in Castle Rock, Colorado, responded with prayer when pizza delivery driver Suzanna brought the wrong order, creating a viral moment.

A pizza delivery gone wrong is going viral for all the right reasons.

Pastor Neal Seiwert of Castle Rock, Colorado, placed a Papa John’s delivery order for himself and his family over the weekend. 

The delivery driver, Suzanna, arrived to drop off the order — realizing at that moment that she had the wrong order with her, Seiwert told Fox News Digital. 

"I’m sorry, I’m getting old," Suzanna told the family, adding that she saw order No. 57 but the Seiwerts were actually No. 67.

"I screwed up. I’m sorry," she added.

Neal Seiwert and his family praying on front porch with pizza delivery driver.

Ring camera footage shows Neal Seiwert and his family praying on their front porch for a pizza delivery driver. (Neal Seiwert )

The pastor replied, "Don't you, for one second, feel bad. We love you and Jesus loves you. And we hope you have a great night." 

The pastor, his wife and their three young daughters then came out to the front porch, placed their hands on the woman's shoulders and prayed for her. 

"When she was explaining herself … I really felt the love of God for her and wanted to do anything I could to relieve any pressure and anxiety she was [feeling]," said Seiwert.

He said he learned to trust having compassion for a stranger, adding that it can be "an opportunity to shine our light and help someone experience love."

Seiwert added, "I didn't want her to experience just our family's love, I wanted her to experience God's love too."

Pastor Neal Seiwert and his family posing with delivery driver Suzanna in Colorado.

Pastor Neal Seiwert and his children pose with delivery driver Suzanna in Colorado. (Neal Seiwert )

The moving moment was captured on their Ring camera and eventually shared on social media — garnering over a half million likes on Instagram and over five million views. 

"Jesus, we thank you for Susanna, and Lord, I thank you that we crossed paths tonight," Seiwert prayed. "In fact, Lord, she's more important than any of these orders tonight because you matter to her. She matters to us."

"Lord, I just pray you would bless her."

He closed by saying, "Lord, I just pray you would bless her. I pray that you would open the windows of heaven over her and bring any healing she needs to her body in the name of Jesus, any financial need to her Lord and God, that she would encounter you and live for you and follow you at everything she has in Jesus' name. Amen."

The Seiwerts later tracked Suzanna down, asking her permission to set up a GoFundMe to help her with her needs. 

Seiwert said the support has been overwhelmingly positive, breaking through their original goal of $25,000 raised for the delivery driver in less than two days.

Pastor Neal Seiwert posing with delivery driver Suzanna in Colorado.

Pastor Neal Seiwert posing with delivery driver Suzanna in Colorado. He and his family started a GoFundMe to help her.  (Neal Seiwert )

He said he was so touched to see the reaction of viewers and did not expect so much positive feedback.

"So many people are commenting on how it brought them to tears. There are many people who simply just need love," he said. 

"We love. We point to Jesus," he added. "We know the situation is too big for God. It’s often [in] the small moments that we have huge opportunities to reach a broken and hurting world."

A reader replied on social media, "This brought tears to my eyes. God bless that family."

The Seiwerts are preparing to move to Wichita, Kansas, at the end of this year to begin a church called Harvest House.

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

