Papa John's CEO responds to John Schnatter's claims: 'We haven’t made any changes'

Papa John’s is not going to take criticism about its pizza, even if the criticism is coming from Papa John himself.

The company’s CEO defended the chain’s pizza after John Schnatter claimed the pizza wasn’t as good as when he was in charge. Schnatter also claimed to have eaten “40 pizzas in 30 days” from the chain — a statement that was mocked on Twitter.

“We haven’t made any changes to the way we make it or what goes into our products,” current CEO Rob Lynch during an interview with CNBC.

“Mr. Schnatter is entitled to his opinion,” he continued. “We’re focused on doing the things that are going to move the business forward.”

Schnatter recently told WDRB’s Stephan Johnson, “I’ve had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days,” while discussing the current state of Papa John’s pizza. “The way they’re making the pizza is just not fundamental to what makes a Papa John’s pizza,” he continued.

During the initial interview, Schnatter also discussed his ousting from the company in July 2018 after a recording of him saying a racial slur surfaced. He says that he only said the word during a training call for diversity training and used it to convey his hatred of racism.

While Lynch appears to be focused on Schnatter’s claims about the pizza’s taste, social media users focused on the amount of pizza Schnatter claimed to have eaten and whether or not it had affected his appearance.

One user wrote, “Papa John looks like he's only being kept alive by a tube funneling garlic sauce into his pepperoni heart.”