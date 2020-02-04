Papa John's debuts 'Papadia' sandwich as part of 'exciting innovations' planned for 2020

What’s the "dia" with Papa John’s newest menu item?

The pizza chain is dropping a lineup of sandwich-pizza hybrids called — wait for it — Papadias. But apparently that’s not a riff on a quesadilla, which the gooey concoction resembles. Rather, it’s apparently a reference to the "piadina," an Italian folded flatbread sandwich from Northern Italy, according to a Papa John's press release.

The panini-adjacent offering comes in four pizza-like flavors, which all use the same “hand-stretch, oven-baked” bread.

Among the options are the Italian, which features Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, spicy Italian sausage, salami and bell peppers; the Philly cheesesteak, which has traditional Philly steak, peppers and onions along with mozzarella cheese and a vague “Philly sauce” to top it off; the grilled BBQ chicken and bacon flatbread, which is filled with exactly that, along with onions and mozzarella cheese; and finally the meatball pepperoni, which sounds basically like a meatball and pepperoni pizza folded in half. Each of the sandwiches is served with a dipping sauce, too.

According to the press release, the new $6 papadias are the brand’s newest "innovation" since its newly debuted garlic parmesan crust, which was apparently the first flavor added to its original crust in the company’s history.

The release also teased that these items are just a taste of “more exciting innovations to come in 2020.”

No word on if the former Papa John’s CEO will be more pleased with its newest items than he is with the pizza.