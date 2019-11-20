Pabst Blue Ribbon releases whopping 99-pack of beer

Christmas came early … for some beer lovers, at least.

For anyone looking to stock up before the holidays, Pabst Blue Ribbon has rolled out a multipack that should satisfy even the thirstiest beer drinkers.

It’s the Pabst Blue Ribbon 99-pack.

Labeled “family pack,” the limited-edition case has been popping up in stores across several states. The case apparently first appeared at a store in Minnesota, where it quickly sold out, The Des Moines Register reported. The case includes cans of regular Pabst Blue Ribbon, the low-calorie “Easy” and “Extra.”

As images of the massive case (which requires at least two people to carry) appeared online, fans started asking if it would be weighing down shelves near them.

Indeed, the 99-pack will be sold at locations in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin, the paper reported.

If 99 cans of beer seems like too much, there are other ways to celebrate the holidays.

For the second year in a row, Miller High Life is offering its beer in Champagne-size750-milliliter bottles ahead of New Year’s Day, reportedly after the bottles became a big seller in late 2018.

“Reception was so good across the country last year that it was a no-brainer to bring it back for 2019,” claims Nigel Jones, the marketing manager for the Miller family of brands, in a press release. “The attention our distinctive Champagne bottle commands not only is a great marketing tool to boost brand equity, but it gets the Champagne of Beers into more holiday moments.”

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.