Miller Lite offers free beer for unfollowing them, Natural Light joins in

This might be the easiest way to score a few free beers.

It’s not uncommon for companies to offer free products or discounts in exchange for following them on social media, but one company is trying to take things in a different direction. Unfortunately, one of their rivals is taking advantage of their unique promotion.

Miller Lite appeared to be moving away from social media when it posted on Twitter last week: "A few friends are better than a few thousand followers. We’re going dark on social media. See you (in real life)."

Miller Lite also released a promotional video claiming that going out in public for beers was the “original social media.”

The company isn’t stopping there. They’re also offering fans a free Miller Lite if they can offer proof that they unfollowed the company on Facebook or Instagram, Forbes reports.

Some of Miller Lite’s competition, however, decided to join in on the fun — but not in the way that the beer company would hope.

Natural Light, seizing the opportunity, wrote on Twitter Oct. 25, “We don’t agree on everything but we agree on this — it’s 100-[percent] time to unfollow Miller Lite. To offer support, we’re doubling down on their offer & giving anyone who unfollows them $$ back on Natty Light.”

So, theoretically, if someone unfollows Miller Lite, they can obtain both a free Miller Lite and free Natural Light, which is great news for people that love drinking already inexpensive beers.

According to Thrillist, a spokesperson for Natural Light confirmed that fans have options when it comes to their free drink. Aside from getting reimbursed for a drink bought at a bar, customers also have the option of getting $5 back on a 12-pack of Natural Light.