Obama-produced kids' show on healthy eating to hit Netflix

Prepare yourselves, preschoolers. Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company has a new children’s show on healthy eating in the works for Netflix, and the name of the program is sure to elicit laughs from the young and old alike.

“Listen Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents” will be a half-hour series geared toward preschoolers that will “take young children and their families around the globe on an adventure that tells us the story of our food,” Variety reports.

The creatives minds behind the former president's show include Jeremy Koner of “Drunk History” and actress Erika Thormahlen, who has a background in education.

As noted by Eater, Netflix has not yet commented as to when “Listen Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents” may premiere or whether the program will be a live action or animated series.

During her eight years in the White House, former first lady Michelle passionately advocated for fighting childhood obesity among America’s youth through her Let’s Move campaign. Her efforts included planting vegetables in the White House garden, providing healthier school lunch options and encouraging exercise at all ages and stages of life.

On Tuesday, the Obamas' production venture Higher Ground Productions announced a total of seven upcoming projects – both films and series – set to launch on the streaming giant.

Spearheaded by Priya Swaminathan and Tonia Davis, the former president and first lady launched Higher Ground last spring in an effort to produce a diverse mix of content, which includes a scripted series, an unscripted series, a docuseries, as well as documentaries and features, according to a previous press release from the streaming giant, which announced the multiyear agreement.

"We love this slate because it spans so many different interests and experiences, yet it's all woven together with stories that are relevant to our daily lives," former first lady Michelle said. "We think there's something here for everyone — moms and dads, curious kids, and anyone simply looking for an engaging, uplifting watch at the end of a busy day."

