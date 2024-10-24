Man uses breakfast pastry to create homage to pop-art icons

A pop-up art gallery celebrating the 60th anniversary of Pop-Tarts features art created from the breakfast pastries – including an homage to one of the most iconic pop-art pieces of all-time.

Nathan Wyburn, a food artist from Cardiff, Wales, was commissioned by Kellanova – formerly Kellogg's – to create three works of art for the Pop (T)Art Gallery Experience, he told news agency SWNS. The gallery will be open in London for two days on Friday and Saturday and will feature various Pop-Tarts-inspired works of art.

Wyburn spent over 10 hours constructing the Marilyn Monroe and Mona Lisa pictures, SWNS said. He used more than 120 Pop-Tarts in his creations.

"Using Pop-Tarts to create these pieces was a unique and intriguing experience that really captures the true essence of pop art – making the ordinary extraordinary," Wyburn said.

Creating an homage to pop-artist legend Andy Warhol's Marilyn Monroe piece was a "real challenge," Wyburn told SWNS, as Monroe has a "signature and distinct look."

"I, of course, have massive respect for the original pieces of art that have inspired this work, but I think they look pretty epic recreated out of Pop-Tarts," he said.

The new medium for the portraits "bring(s) a new, playful lease of life to the art," he said.

Visitors to the Pop (T)Art Gallery Experience will have the chance to make their own Pop-Tarts art, Shauna Leigh, senior director at Kellanova, told SWNS.

This is to "highlight the little-known fact that Pop-Tarts were named after the pop-art movement," she said.

"We look forward to seeing our visitors' reactions to the artwork and the creative expressions they come up with themselves," Leigh added.

Pop-Tarts first debuted in 1964 in Cleveland, Ohio, according to the Pop-Tarts website.

They were in development for about a year after then-Kellogg's chair William E. LaMothe had an idea of "transforming a delicious breakfast into a toaster-ready rectangle that could go anywhere."

The product was initially called the "Fruit Scone," the site noted.

"But that sounded terrible. So we took inspiration from the pop culture movement of the day and renamed it 'Pop-Tarts,'" it said.

Original flavors of Pop-Tarts were strawberry, blueberry, brown sugar cinnamon and apple-currant, according to the website.

Apple-currant was quickly dropped, but the rest are still for sale 60 years later, it said.

As of 2024, Pop-Tart products are available in 33 varieties, including frosted, unfrosted, "bites" and "crunchy poppers."