Company creates 'next generation' pizza-serving plate with 'touchless border' to address coronavirus concerns

The coronavirus pandemic has changed how you fly, how you think about vacationing, and even how you celebrate — and now, it’s coming for your pizza.

Nuova Vita Corporation, a company created by the owner of a pizza business, has announced the launch of its newest creation: the No HandL Portion PadL, which comes with a “touchless pizza border” to keep consumers safe from other grubby hands touching their slice.

“This next-generation pizza serving plate is designed for today’s sanitization standards and makes other serving plates obsolete,” a press release for the novel cutting board and serving platter reads.

The Portion PadL itself is not a new item, having been launched in 2019, but the additional No HandL safety feature is a new element, created in response to the restaurants increasing sanitary guidelines due to the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the press release, the no-handle paddle has finger wells to allow for each individual person to pull out their slice of pizza without having to manhandle the rest of the pie. In addition to the touchless border, the paddle has perfectly proportioned grooves so the eater knows each slice is equal in size — which, though not necessarily created to address coronavirus concerns, likely will put diner’s minds to rest.

Making and slicing your own pies at home will also drastically reduce the number of delivery drivers that arrive at a diner's home — which, for at least one man in Belgium, has become a real, somewhat terrifying concern.