Change in Airbnb bookings suggests that people look at vacations differently post-COVID-19

Not surprisingly, people’s traveling habits have seemingly changed in the wake of COVID-19.

As lockdown orders across the country are lifted, it appears that many people are looking to hit the road. Travelers apparently haven’t forgotten the pandemic, however, and are looking for vacation options that fit the current climate.

Airbnb was hit hard during the pandemic, with lockdowns and fear of the virus causing a significant decrease in bookings. Fortunately for the company (and people that list their properties with the home-share service), recent data reportedly shows that bookings are on the rise, the Los Angeles Times reports.

While people are hitting the road again, they seemingly aren’t booking the same vacations that they used to.

According to the news outlet, Airbnb is seeing a significant increase in domestic bookings. The data appears to show that instead of booking extensive vacations that involve a lot of travel plans months in advance, people are reportedly booking last-minute weekend getaways.

Another change in people’s habits are, instead of taking a weeklong trip to another country, it seems that remote workers are booking longer stays closer to home (but away from the big cities).

According to the Los Angeles Times, Brian Chesky, chief executive at Airbnb Inc., explained the situation saying, “People, after having been stuck in their homes for a few months, do want to get out of their houses; that’s really, really clear. But they don’t necessarily want to get on an airplane and are not yet comfortable leaving their countries.”

As for why people are booking longer stays in certain areas, he said, “Work from home is becoming working from any home.”