New York woman camps outside coffee shop during shutdown: 'I’m doing what I have to do to boost my spirits'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sometimes, people just want to get out of the house.

Like many people across the world, Jean Marotta’s daily routine was upended by the coronavirus pandemic. As schools and local businesses closed, the New York City teacher found herself working from home and not making her regular visits to her favorite local coffee shop.

She also found herself unhappy and lonely.

QUARANTINE EATS: RECIPE SEARCHES FOR HOMEMADE FETTUCCINE ARE UP 471 PERCENT, PINTEREST SAYS

“I’m doing what I have to do to boost my spirits,” Marotta told the New York Post. While restaurants and other eateries in New York City are still unable to open their dining rooms, she came up with a unique idea.

Now, she’s been visiting her favorite coffee shop, Hungry Ghost, for her cappuccino and croissant. After getting her food, instead of returning home, she sets up a blue beach chair right outside and uses her laptop (connected to the coffee shop’s Wi-Fi) to teach her class.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I was home for two weeks, sitting on my couch all day, working from my computer and actually putting a dent in the cushion,” she explained. “I felt sad. I missed my community at Hungry Ghost and wondered how the people who work there are doing. I needed to turn things around.”

She says that her students enjoy having their class taught to them outside of the coffee shop.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“People will sometimes stop and chat,” she continued. “There’s a police precinct around the corner and the cops love me. A gentleman saw me and said, ‘I understand why you’re doing what you do. Coming here in the morning, having a coffee, that used to be the happiest 15 minutes of my day. I’ve lost that.’”