New York nonprofit teams with high-end restaurant to help feed health care workers, others

A nonprofit organization started using the kitchen of a Michelin-starred restaurant on Thursday to help feed New Yorkers -- including health care workers -- during the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in the city.

Matt Jozwiak, 32, the founder of ReThink, a non-profit organization that uses excess food from grocery stores to make free or lost cost meals for the hungry -- is now using the kitchen of famed restaurant Eleven Madison Park -- as a base of operations in the city during a trying time for many. The upscale restaurant had previously closed because of COVID-19.

“It’s about equity,” said Jozwiak back in mid-March, according to the New York Times. “That is our motto. Well, right now, it’s ‘Put out the fires,’ but, you know.”

Daniel Humm, the chef and an owner of the restaurant, announced on Instagram on Thursday the kitchen would help make thousands of meals a day that will be delivered free to those working on the front lines, as well as clients of Citymeals on Wheels.

Humm added that he was "struggling with what to do since we closed our doors."

"All of our worlds have been turned upside down. We need to stay safe, we need to protect each other and the vulnerable. But I need to help New York City--it's given so much to me, even if I can help just a little bit," Humm said.

"We are blessed to have a beautiful and spacious restaurant and kitchen, we have a team that is looking to work, to cook; The city needs food to help those in need."

The first meals -- which cost about $5 to $6 to make -- were delivered on Thursday, according to the paper. They are being made by 12 chefs who worked at the restaurant when it closed in March due to the current health crisis in New York City. Both the nonprofit and restaurant teamed up with American Express and Resy to fund the operation.

"I believe the storm is still coming, and will be for some time, and if we can do just a little something, these dark days can be just a bit brighter," Humm added.