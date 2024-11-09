New poll released on National Sandwich Day reveals America's favorite meal between two pieces of bread

America's favorite sandwich has been revealed, according to a new poll from lunch meat company Carl Buddig & Company and Talker Research.

The survey of 2,000 Americans found that the most popular sandwich was a grilled cheese, with 42% of respondents saying that it was their go-to.

In second place was chicken, with turkey rounding out the podium in third, reported the news agency SWNS.

"For National Sandwich Day on Nov. 3, we wanted to get to the heart of America’s love of sandwiches," Ben Buddig, fourth generation owner at Carl Buddig & Company, told SWNS. "In a value-driven economy, consumers are looking to stretch their dollars when grocery shopping and planning meals."

"Lunch meat delivers a good source of protein, and we’re proud to offer affordable options for budget-conscious families," he added.

Childhood favorite peanut butter and jelly came in seventh in the poll, with just 21% of people saying it was among their favorite sandwiches.

The survey, which was conducted at the end of September and released for National Sandwich Day on Nov. 3, also examined Americans' sandwich eating habits.

Sandwiches make up nearly a third of Americans' diets, on average, said the poll. And 46% – nearly half – said that they could live on sandwiches alone for the rest of their lives.

"Whether Americans prefer toasted bread to untoasted, triangles to rectangles or grilled cheese to ham, results show that sandwiches really are a major menu staple that are here to stay," said Buddig.

The average American, said the survey, eats about six sandwiches per week, and it takes the average American 10 minutes to craft their sandwiches. Nearly three out of four people said they always have sandwich ingredients on hand, so they can quickly satiate their hunger.

The poll found that Americans prefer speed to quality, with 58% of respondents describing themselves as "sandwich pragmatists" and care more about the time it takes to assemble a sandwich versus doing it "just right."

The remaining respondents said they were "sandwich chefs," and that it's "vital to have all the right ingredients" in making a sandwich.

The survey found that Americans say that high-quality meat is the most important part of a sandwich, followed by "airy bread."

Respondents were also polled on their sandwich-making preferences.

More than two-thirds of those polled said they toast their bread when making sandwiches, while 81% say they keep the crusts on.

Perhaps interestingly, Americans were nearly evenly split on how – or if – they cut their sandwiches.

Thirty-two percent said they cut their sandwiches into rectangles, 35% said triangles, and the remainder said they eat their sandwiches without cutting them.

The cutting preference largely hinged on how the respondent typically makes their sandwiches, said the survey.

Those who toast their bread are most likely to cut their sandwiches into triangles, and those who do not toast their bread are more likely to eat their sandwiches uncut.