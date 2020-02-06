New Jersey declares itself pizza capital of the world, sparking Twitter debate

Less than a month after declaring itself the “bagel capital of the world,” New Jersey is giving itself another food superlative.

“This Sunday in honor of #NationalPizzaDay we will be declaring NEW JERSEY: THE PIZZA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD,” read a tweet on Thursday from the Garden State’s official (and verified) Twitter account. “Get ready.”

As to be expected, the self-crowning drew a flurry of responses online.

“It's really so Jersey to self-declare as the Pizza Capital of the World, but I endorse this message. Cuz it's true, ” one Twitter user replied. “Also, pineapple does not belong on pizza.”

Food columnist Peter Genovese also agreed, writing: “As the person who has eaten at more NJ pizzerias than anyone on earth, I support this message.”

“As it's always been, as it's always meant to be,” another person commented.

One Twitter user even tried to capitalize on the state’s declaration, tweeting: “Free pie with proof of residency.”

But not everyone agreed with New Jersey’s claim to the title of pizza capital of the world, suggesting alternatives -- the most obvious being the place where pizza was invented.

“No comment from Italy,” someone tweeted, while another person wrote: “Italy has some questions.”

There was, however, one odd man out who wrote: “That’s a funny way to spell Connecticut.”

“Pizza and Connecticut don’t go together,” someone replied.

New Jersey’s latest trolling comes after it declared itself the “bagel capital of the world” last month, prompting an online debate.

Even New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York Police Department (NYPD) weighed in on the conversation.

“New Jersey is canceled,” the NYPD’s 19th precinct had tweeted.

This prompted a response from the N.J. account, who told the 19th Precinct to “stick to donuts.”

Fortunately, the 19th Precinct took the joke in stride, responding: “Donuts are just bagels with frosting.”

Fox News' Michael Hollan contributed to this report.