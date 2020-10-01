Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Mountain Dew decides on flavor for its new hot sauce after polling fans

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
There's an entirely new meaning to “Do the Dew.”

Mountain Dew, the beloved soda of gamers everywhere, is entering the hot sauce arena because ... Why not?

The Pepsi Co.-owned soda brand teamed up with 76ers players Joel Embiid and hot sauce shop iBurn to create the new Dew flavor, which was chosen by about 3,800 Mountain Dew fans via a Twitter poll.

Mountain Dew has teamed up with NBA player Joel Embiid and hot sauce company iBurn to create its latest fan-picked spicy flavor. 

Mountain Dew has teamed up with NBA player Joel Embiid and hot sauce company iBurn to create its latest fan-picked spicy flavor.  (Mountain Dew)

In the poll, Twitter users were given the option for Peri-Peri, which had the vague heat factor of one pepper, according to the emoji in the post. It was followed by Fatalii, boasting a whopping four chili peppers, then Habanero with three peppers and lastly Datil with two peppers.

The habanero pepper option won by a slim margin, earning 37.4% of the votes. The hottest of the four, the Fatalii, was a close second with 31.4%. Peri-Peri and Datil came in third and fourth, respectively, with 18.7% and 12.5%.

According to an email to Fox News from a spokesperson for Mountain Dew, the iBurn will be making the hot sauce. However, other details as far as when it will be available and where it will be sold was not shared.

The brand did share that it will be “released in limited quantities” at some point in the future.

