Mountain Dew slammed for mislabeling Michigan's Upper Peninsula: 'I am not Wisconsin'

Mountain Dew is getting a bit of a geography lesson from the Midwest after releasing an ad that featured Michigan’s Upper Peninsula as being part of Wisconsin.

The popular soft drink, owned by Pepsi Co., started a campaign marketing bottles for the “Dewnited States,” featuring a map of the nation with each state sporting a different pattern.

The fun design, however, sparked anger in the northern states after the Upper Peninsula of Michigan was colored with the same green and white outline as Wisconsin, instead of the red and black as the rest of Michigan.

On Twitter, those in the Upper Peninsula called out Mountain Dew for the oversight.

However, there seems to be a happy ending for the forgotten Peninsula.

Mountain Dew tweeted out an apology and promising the fix the error. The brand even asked the Upper Peninsula to tell them “all of the things you love” about their region as part of the new “special edition label.”

The new state-themed labels are part of a campaign launched by Mountain Dew that rewards those who collect all 50 state bottles with a $100 gift card. The contest will run through August 10, 2019.