Mother, daughter craving McDonald's build cardboard 'car' to order from drive-thru-only location

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
These two are putting the “car” in cardboard.

A mother and her daughter in Belgium were forced to get creative after learning their local McDonald’s was only available for drive-thru customers — as are all McDonald's in Belgium — because of lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nathalie Moermans and her 16-year-old daughter Marie traveled the nearly 550 yards from their home in the city of La Louvière to the McDonald’s in a cardboard “car.”

Nathalie Moermans and her 16-year-old daughter Marie traveled the nearly 550 yards from their home in the city of La Louvière to the McDonald’s in a cardboard “car.” (Courtesy Nathalie Moermans)

Instead of letting this stop them from getting their beloved hamburgers, the mom and daughter duo, who do not have a car, simply got inventive.

The fake car idea was originally Nathalie’s, though Marie soon started to help after getting over her initial “embarrassment,” the mom told The Brussels Times.

The odd pair even attracted attention from a police officer.

The odd pair even attracted attention from a police officer. (Courtesy Nathalie Moermans)

Nathalie and Marie decorated the “vehicle” with a COVID-19 license plate and notes informing other drivers that they just really wanted McDonald’s, the outlet reported.

“We had a bit of trouble taking it out of the house because it was too big for our front door, but once on the road, other cars honked at us, gave us thumbs-up from their windows and people stopped to take pictures,” Nathalie told The Brussels Times.

The odd pair even attracted attention from a police officer.

Nathalie and Marie decorated the “vehicle” with a COVID-19 license plate and notes informing other drivers that they just really wanted McDonald’s. (Courtesy Nathalie Moermans)

“I told the policewoman that I didn’t have a car but that we wanted to get a meal, and I think only then she realized that we were inside a cardboard car and burst out laughing,” the mom said.

The photos of the car went viral on Facebook, earning thousands of reposts and comments, mostly from people leaving laughing emoji, or praising the two on their creativity.

They were able to place and receive their order via the drive-thru window.

They were able to place and receive their order via the drive-thru window. (Courtesy Nathalie Moermans)

Fortunately, the imaginative crew’s trip to the drive-thru was a success: They were indeed able to place and receive their order via the drive-thru window.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.