The most popular Thanksgiving side dish in every state
Mashed potatoes are the most popular dish overall to go with that turkey
Collard greens and mashed potatoes are the favorites of some, stuffing and green beans the choice of others as we prepare for Thanksgiving.
Clearly, preferences for the food pairing with that turkey vary widely. So what side dish reigns supreme in every state in America? That’s what Zippia.com, a career and jobs website that specializes in analyzing public data sets, sought to determine.
"Since Thanksgiving is one of only 10 federal holidays, we decided to analyze the data to see how workers would be spending their day off. It turns out, doing a lot of cooking. Using Google Trends, we were able to find what recipes are spiking in search volume — and where in the country certain recipes are more popular than others," Kathy Morris, marketing manager at Zippia, told Fox News.
This year’s No. 1 side is the same as last year’s, Morris said.
"For the second year in a row, mashed potatoes are the most popular recipe — with various types of breads also dominating the map," she said, adding that greens and veggies remain a far less popular option for the holiday table.
Speaking of lackluster sides, Instacart recently crunched numbers to unearth the most disliked Thanksgiving side dishes, and the results may surprise you.
When it comes to the good sides, Zippia’s findings didn’t stop at mashed potatoes and types of breads like rolls and cornbread. Multiple states also showed their love for macaroni and cheese, baked potatoes and charcuterie trays.
Collard greens, creamed corn, stuffed mushrooms and green beans even made repeat appearances on Zippia’s list, appearing as the most-searched-for side in more than one state.
To see what your state’s most popular Thanksgiving side is according to Google searches, see Zippia’s list below and read the full blog post here.
Every state’s most popular Thanksgiving side dish, according to Google data
Alabama - Sweet potato casserole
Alaska - Stuffed mushrooms
Arizona - Mashed potatoes
Arkansas - White gravy
California - Mashed potatoes
Colorado - Mashed potatoes
Connecticut - Mashed potatoes
Delaware - Cauliflower mashed potatoes
Florida - Rolls
Georgia - Collard greens
Hawaii - Mashed potatoes
Idaho - Side salad
Illinois - Mashed potatoes
Indiana - Green beans
Iowa - Green beans
Kansas - Creamed corn
Kentucky - Hashbrown casserole
Louisiana - Cornbread dressing
Maine - Stuffing
Maryland - Collard Greens
Massachusetts - Mashed potatoes
Michigan - Rolls
Minnesota - Charcuterie tray
Mississippi - Cornbread
Missouri - Charcuterie tray
Montana - Turkey gravy
Nebraska - Crescent roll
Nevada - Mashed potatoes
New Hampshire - Stuffing
New Jersey - Stuffed mushrooms
New Mexico - Side salad
New York - Sweet potatoes with marshmallows
North Carolina - Biscuit
North Dakota - Fruit salad
Ohio - Green beans
Oklahoma - Baked potato
Oregon - Mashed potatoes
Pennsylvania - Stuffing
Rhode Island - Glazed carrots
South Carolina - Collard greens
South Dakota - Baked sweet potatoes
Tennessee - Hashbrown casserole
Texas - Creamed corn
Utah - Rolls
Vermont - Macaroni and cheese
Virginia - Macaroni and cheese
Washington - Roasted vegetables
West Virginia - Rolls
Wisconsin - Baked potato
Wyoming - Baked potato