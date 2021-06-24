Mom’s viral ‘mini egg’ hack may pose risk to toddlers, experts warn

This is one viral food hack you’ll want to be extra careful about.

TikTok user Alexandra Bewicke, from Australia, posted a video on TikTok last week showing parents how to make "mini eggs" for their kids.

However, the clip has caused some food safety concerns among commenters as well as nutrition experts.

In the clip, Bewicke explains that she will show parents "how to make cool eggs for your kids in the mornings."

TIKTOK HACK FOR BUTTERING POPCORN EVENLY GOES VIRAL: ‘THE ONE TRUE LIFE HACK’

"All you do is you grab an egg out of the fridge, you pop it in the freezer," Bewicke says as she puts two whole eggs in their shells into the freezer.

"In the morning, you actually slice this up while it’s still frozen," she adds as she follows the process in the video. "You then put it into the fry pan and it creates really cool mini-eggs."

Once the "mini eggs" have been fried up in the clip, Bewicke gives a plate of the eggs to her daughter.

"My toddler absolutely loves it and I hope your kids do, too," Bewicke says, ending the clip.

TIKTOK’S ‘PESTO EGGS’ ARE THE LATEST FOOD TREND: ‘YOU WON’T GO BACK’

Since Bewicke posted the video last week, it has been viewed more than 12 million times.

Though some commenters appreciated Bewicke’s hack -- and even jumped on the chance to try it -- others wondered why she froze the eggs instead of just hard-boiling them.

"Could you not just boil and cut it the same way…" one person commented. "Literally gives you the same thing??"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other commenters wondered about the safety of freezing raw eggs.

"I’m sure that’s not safe," one commenter wrote. "Freezing and putting on direct heat? It probably doesn’t even reach the right temp for safety."

Another TikTok user wrote: "Sorry to be a bummer but I heard freezing eggs is very unhealthy and makes the eggs go bad."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Bewicke did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

On its website, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also affirms that this probably isn’t a healthy hack.

"Eggs should not be frozen in their shells," the FDA says in its egg safety web page.

However, if you do want to freeze eggs, there is a safe way to do it -- as long as they’re used within one year after they’ve been frozen, according to the FDA.

"To freeze whole eggs, beat yolks and whites together," the FDA says. "Egg whites can also be frozen by themselves."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Registered dietician Sarah Krieger told Fox News that anyone trying Bewicke’s hack should be careful to cook their eggs all the way through, especially if they plan on feeding the eggs to their young children.

"There are certain categories of people who should not have undercooked eggs because of the risk of salmonella poisoning," Krieger told Fox.

People who are most at risk include young children, pregnant women, immune-compromised people, people who have had surgery or been in the hospital and the elderly, according to Krieger.

LIZZO TRIES TIKTOK’S MUSTARD ON WATERMELON TREND: ‘I DON’T UNDERSTAND’

"The best way is to take a temperature check," Krieger said. "Around 150 degrees for the yolk to be 100% cooked and it's a little bit less for the white. Most people eyeball it and you can see if it coagulates, if it's that opaque white, if it's opaque yellow, then it's cooked."

Krieger also said that frozen eggs should be cooked separately from raw eggs.