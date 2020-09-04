Missouri man shot after mask argument at St. Louis Family Dollar

A mask can help you avoid catching COVID-19, but unfortunately, it led to a violent dispute at a store chain earlier this week.

A St. Louis man is facing criminal charges and was shot after an argument over his refusal to wear a mask inside a Family Dollar store on Monday, Fox affiliate KTVI in St. Louis reported.

Joc’Quinn Perry and another person entered the store without masks and then argued with employees who told them masks were required, according to the report. The pair insulted the store workers and threatened to “shoot up the place.”

KINGS FOOD MARKETS CEO IS GIVING PHONE NUMBER TO CUSTOMERS WHO DISAGREE WITH MASK MANDATE

St. Louis officials issued an order in July making masks mandatory in public when social distancing is not possible as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

When someone from the store went outside to check if Perry had left, Perry pulled out a pistol and shot the man, KTVI reported.

Perry’s shot missed the man, who was also armed and shot back at Perry, striking him in the hip.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When police found Perry about three blocks away from the store, he claimed that he’d been the victim of a drive-by shooting, according to the report.

Perry is facing charges of assault and armed criminal action from the incident, KTVI reported.

Missouri has had more than 90,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,500 deaths, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services. The St. Louis area has seen the greatest concentration of cases in the state.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER