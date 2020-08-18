CEO of supermarket chain is giving phone number to customers who disagree with mask mandate

If you’ve got a problem with the mask policy at Kings Food Markets, you don’t take it up with the manager — you go right to the CEO.

Judy Spires, the CEO of Kings Food Markets, has started to provide her personal phone number for shoppers who take issue with the stores’ mandatory mask policies, to discuss the matter further and address any concerns before they escalate.

“This is something that we’ve really thought long and hard about,” Spires said in an interview with “Today” earlier this week, explaining that she’d rather bear the brunt of an unruly shopper than put that responsibility on her employees.

“I didn’t want our associates put in any kind of situation where they had to deal with a customer that was refusing to wear a mask,” she said.

It works like this: Shoppers who arrive without a face covering at any of Kings’ 25 locations (mostly in New Jersey) are provided with a small packet containing a complimentary mask as well as a note containing a message from Spires.

“Thank you for choosing Kings where the safety of you and our valued Associates is my number one priority,” the note reads. "In accordance with our state Executive Order, please wear the enclosed mask while in our store. We appreciate your commitment to keeping all of us healthy and safe."

“If there’s anything I can do for you, please don’t hesitate to call me,” the note concludes, followed by a phone number that connects customers to Spires.

Spires told “Today” that she’s already convinced at least one customer to wear a mask during their next visit despite fundamentally disagreeing on the policy. Other than that, she claims the idea has received praise from the majority of her customers.

Providing Spires’ number to customers is just one of several coronavirus-prompted safety policies instituted by Kings since the start of the pandemic, including new social-distancing guidelines, special hours for elderly guests or those with medical needs, and the installation of plexiglass shields at registers.

Guests who are physically unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition are still welcome to shop with Kings, though associates are encouraging curbside pickup or online ordering options, per “Today.”

"Thank you for your continued support of our stores and Associates," Spires further wrote in an open letter to customers posted on the Kings website. "We’re able to maintain our high quality and trusted safe environment because of your cooperation. COVID-19 continues to test us all daily in ways big and small. We will stay vigilant, social distance, continue to cover our faces and perhaps most importantly, be kind to each other."

A representative for Kings was not immediately available to speak with Fox News.