Minnesota State Fair removes doughnut offering from 2019's New Foods List amid controversy

A food vendor at the upcoming Minnesota State Fair has pulled its controversial menu item ahead of opening day on Aug. 22.

Fair organizers recently confirmed that the Wingwalker Donut Flight from The Hangar – a dish of doughnut holes, which came complete with three plastic syringes to allow guests to inject their own fillings – is no longer on the Official New Foods List over concerns that the provided syringes would create far too much waste.

“We understand the impact food packaging has on the environment, and The Hangar, along with the fair, has decided that plastic syringes will not be used as part of the Wingwalker Donut Flight,” the Minnesota State Fair wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on July 12.

“The item will no longer be offered on the Official New Food List, but will be offered on The Hangar’s menu with the fresh, hot cake donut holes served in a compostable tray with three compartments that can be used for dunking the donut holes in Bavarian cream, chocolate custard and Minnesota lingonberry jam.”

Fair officials decided to nix the doughnut holes following feedback from the public, who voiced concerns after the item was announced alongside the other Official New Food offerings on June 18.

One critic, Jason Holz, had even started a Change.org petition to convince fair organizers to ditch the doughnuts, calling the idea “absurd.”

“Filled donut holes sound like a fine idea,” Holtz wrote. “Fill them for us from a big dispenser that's not going to last centuries in the ocean or landfill.”

The petition earned 4,300 of the 5,000 signatures it was seeking before fair organizers took the Wingwalker Donut Flight off the menu.

The Hangar has since submitted a different menu item — a pulled pork dish layered atop a seasoned hash brown waffle — for the fair’s Official New Foods List, which already includes items such as the Fried Taco On-a-Stick and Cheesy Sriracha Funnel Cake Bites among other over-the-top offerings from various fair vendors.

The owners of the business have also vowed to provide only “eco trays” made from post-consumer recycled paper, along with wooden utensils, with all of the dishes they serve at the fair.

A representative for the Minnesota State Fair was not immediately available to confirm if other vendors would be following suit.

The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2.