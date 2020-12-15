Miller High Life champagne coupes sell out in 3 minutes

Beer fans are enhancing their drinking experience with Miller High Life champagne coupe glasses.

The Molson Coors brand rolled out its popular Miller High Life champagne bottle earlier this month in time for the 2020 holiday season, and along with the seasonal beverage, the brewing company introduced limited-edition coupe glasses. The glasses, which cost $19.03 for a set of two, are designed to work with Wi-Fi-and light up when in use – even if each person is miles apart.

Each set comes pre-paired and lights up “in a red, gold, white and navy blue celebratory pattern,” according to a company press release. Molson Coors reportedly made the Miller High Life champagne coupe glasses so family and friends can stay connected in case they have to keep their distance from in-person holiday gatherings.

Miller High Life’s champagne coupe glasses went up for sale Tuesday, Dec. 15, and completely sold out in 3 minutes, a spokesperson exclusively told Fox News.

“We know that more than anything, people are missing out on those simple holiday moments with friends and family, those occasions that call for a small toast before dinner or a nightcap by the fire,” Katie Lombardi, a marketing manager from Miller High Life told Fox News. “It truly makes us feel so happy to know that our Miller High Life Holiday Coupe Glasses are allowing folks to do just that.”

Lombardi added: “Seeing the rate at which they sold out, not only shows our fans love of the brand but how much we're all yearning for new ways to stay connected with our loved ones during these unprecedented times.”

A limited quantity will be sold again on Friday, Fox News has learned. The glasses can be found on MHLToastsfromAfar.com.

Molson Coors’ 25.4-ounce Miller High Life champagne bottles are being sold at retailers throughout the country.