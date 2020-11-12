Michigan Covid rules make it too easy to ‘stay home and collect unemployment,’ restaurant owner says in TV ad

Michigan lawmakers have made it too easy during the coronavirus pandemic for people “to stay home and collect unemployment rather than go to work,” a restaurant owner claims in a new TV ad.

Antonio Rugiero, who owns five Italian restaurants, says he’s been struggling to fill 50 to 60 positions amid the outbreak.

Rugiero took out a full-page newspaper ad and received hardly any applications, he told FOX 2 of Detroit.

“Some of the responses we did get, they didn’t even show up for the interview,” he said.

His television spot minces no words, according to the station.

“When Covid impacted our lives months ago, my family and staff promised to do our part to feed the community,” he says in the commercial. “Today we face another challenge, as many restaurants close their doors never to open again, we are faced with the problems of finding help.

“Our lawmakers continue to make it easy to stay home and collect unemployment rather than go to work. At Antonio's and Roman Village, we believe a loyal workforce creates a strong family and strong community - which we are blessed to have. Please join our family.”

Rugiero told FOX 2 he didn’t intend for the ad to be viewed as political or negative – he just wanted to draw attention to the hiring problem.

"It's intended to bring attention to a problem that is happening to everybody," he said.

As Michigan and other states grapple with what appears to be a return to high numbers of infections, Rugiero told the station he draws inspiration from the Italian-language slogan that appears in his restaurants.

“It is just, ‘Tiriamo Avanti,’” he said. “Always move forward, never give up.”