Menstrual-themed drink sparks outrage online

For a bar in Ohio, it’s always that time of the month, and not everybody is happy about it.

A restaurant/bar in Lakewood, OH, caused controversy online when they unveiled their new berry margarita that comes garnished with a tampon. According to the bar’s Facebook post, one dollar from every purchase will be donated to a nearby women’s shelter.

Yuzu, an izakaya (casual Japanese pub) inspired bar, promoted the new drink on Facebook by posting “it’s that time of the month, time for a new menu that is…” The drink, called the Even Can’t Literally, is a berry margarita that comes garnished with a tampon. According to one of the restaurant’s bartenders, however, the tampon is optional.

Fox 8 in Cleveland reports that Sarah Krueger, the drink’s creator, told them “we also decided if someone doesn’t want the actual tampon in their drink, they can donate that tampon as well. They can get the drink and say 'donate the tampon, we just want the drink' and we’ll still donate the dollar to the woman’s shelter.”

Unfortunately, not everyone on Facebook thinks that the drink is a good idea. One user commented "You know you could have just donated those tampons to the women’s shelter, right? Where they need tampons? Okay, cool. Just making sure.” Another user said “round of applause Yuzu! I didn't think it was possible, but you guys took a charitable cause for women and still managed to degrade female bodily functions and mock female vernacular with the drink name.”

Another user also took issue with the name, asking “Anyone else notice that the name of the drink is misogynistic too? Making fun of the way women talk?”

The bar’s owner spoke with Fox 8 about the response, saying “I agree there is controversy, but at the same time I think it's great they have found a way to get people talking about some of the needs. So this is a small way to bring awareness to real good causes that we are behind.”