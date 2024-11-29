Cowboy Cornbread Casserole is 'bold and hearty' dish that 'feeds a crowd'

This cornbread casserole recipe is the perfect dish for wranglers, its creator told Fox News Digital.

Debi Morgan of Asheville, North Carolina, is the creator of the Southern food blog Quiche My Grits. She said she was "inspired to make this Cowboy Cornbread Casserole because it's a Southern version of a tamale pie."

As she told Fox News Digital, "This easy skillet meal is topped with homemade buttermilk cornbread, which makes it rich and delicious."

So how did the dinner dish get its name?

"It's named 'cowboy' because it's a bold and hearty dish, feeds a crowd and is definitely filling after a hard day of work," Morgan said.

Cowboy Cornbread Casserole by Debi Morgan of Quiche My Grits

Materials needed

Cast iron skillet (large 12-inch size)

Ingredients

Chili Filling

1-pound lean ground beef

1 sweet onion (diced)

1 teaspoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon salt

10 oz. can Rotel diced tomatoes, undrained

6 oz. can tomato paste

1 packet mild chili seasoning (1.25 oz.)

15 oz. can black beans, undrained

15 oz. can sweet corn, undrained

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese (shredded)

Cornbread topping

2 cups self-rising cornmeal mix ("I use Martha White," says Morgan.)

1¾ cups buttermilk (low fat)

¼ cup melted butter

1 large egg, beaten

Optional garnishes

Sliced jalapeños

Sour cream

Green onions

Diced red peppers

Directions

1. In a cast iron skillet, brown ground beef with onions, then drain grease.

2. Add chili seasoning, a can of Rotel diced tomatoes and tomato paste.

3. Stir in a can of corn kernels and black beans (both undrained).

4. Mix everything in the skillet, then add cheese on top of the ground beef mixture.

5. Make buttermilk cornbread and spread the batter on top of the cheese.

6. Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes until the cornbread is golden brown. Cool slightly, then add toppings like cheese, jalapeños, sour cream, green onions and red bell pepper if desired.

This original recipe is owned by Quiche My Grits and was shared with Fox News Digital.