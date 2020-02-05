Tokyo Burger King hides secret message for neighboring McDonald's in poster

A Burger King in Tokyo is sending a hidden message about its feelings for rival fast-food chain McDonald’s.

The McDonald’s, located in the Akihabara neighborhood of Tokyo, had recently put a sign up outside of its Shawa-dori branch to announce that the location would be permanently closing.

“Thank you for your 22 years of patronage,” the sign read, according to a translation. “The Akihabara Showadori branch of McDonald’s will be permanently closing at 6 p.m. on January 31. Thank you for the past 22 years. We deeply appreciate the customers who supported this branch, and hope you will continue to dine at other McDonald’s locations.”

The sign also included a map directing patrons to three other nearby locations, as well as a photo of Ronald McDonald, with his back turned, waving goodble. The words “See you” were written next to him.

But while gestures such as this — brands thanking customers for the years of service — is common, a rival Burger King location a few doors down did something a little less common by responding with a subtle dig in a poster of its own.

At face value, Burger King’s poster seems to support McDonald’s — but it's how the sentences are laid out that reveal the subtle attack.

“Thank you for 22 happy years," the sign reads. "Our neighbor two buildings over, McDonald’s, will be closing today. Esteemed rival, and fellow friend who loved Akihabara, because you were close by, we also could do our best. Without you here, McDonald’s, thinking of the future fills us with sadness. Selfish though it is for us to say this, everyone, please go to McDonald’s today," a translation of the Burger King poster reads, Japan Today reported.

"Challenging ourselves to be as good as McDonald’s has been our goal, so with a smile, we say thank you."

The sentiment may at first seem kind. But according to reports, the first letters of each sentence spell out the phrase “Watashitachi no kachi,” which translates into “victory is ours,” or “we won.”

The light trolling is then finished with an offer for a free Burger King coffee for any customer who brings in a receipt from the McDonald’s location that closed down, which is a decidedly less subtle way to win over McDonald’s customers.