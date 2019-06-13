McDonald’s proposal mocked after bride-to-be shares photo of engagement ring stuck in Big Mac: 'McNightmare'

Wedding proposals are almost as important as the day itself with people pulling out all the stops when getting down on one knee.

GEORGIA POLICE OFFICER PULLS OVER GIRLFRIEND TO PROPOSE

Most women dream of a huge sparkler complete with a perfect manicure, but one bride-to-be may have needed to clean grease off her ring after her boyfriend stuck it inside a burger.

A photo of a burger bun with an engagement ring stuck in it was shared to Facebook group, Optimistic or Pessimistic, where it's been liked more than 18,000 times.

And it's racked up more than 10,000 comments after going viral online, with people unable to contain their horror at the proposal.

People have branded it the worst way to ask someone to marry you, calling it a “McNightmare”.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One person said: “This was someone’s McDream.

“Sorry I couldn’t resist.”

Another person commented: “Big Mac? Big No!”

A Third wrote: “I swear to god if they didn’t ask ‘will you McMarry me?'”

This person asked: “Can she have the burger if the answer is no?”

Someone else posted: “Burger ring… delicious.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Another person wrote: “Um. That better not be a Big Mac. Five Guys or nothing.”

And taking some inspiration, this person asked: “Will you be my McWife.”

Other people suggested replaced an onion ring with an engagement ring, while some claimed they would have preferred their ring in a chicken nugget.

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.