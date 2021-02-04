McDonald's expands loyalty program test before national launch

McDonald’s wants you to feel royal for being loyal.

The Golden Arches is expanding its testing of a new app-based loyalty program before a national launch later this year.

MCDONALD'S TESTING PLANT-BASED MCPLANT BURGER AT SELECT LOCATIONS IN SCANDINAVIA

A spokesperson for the restaurant confirmed the latest to Fox News on Thursday, revealing that the MyMcDonald’s Rewards pilot is up and running in New England, Nevada and Arizona. The 2021 date of the reward program’s national debut has not yet been announced.

"Our customers have been clear, they want even easier ways to order a Big Mac and World Famous Fries and to be rewarded for their loyalty. With MyMcDonald’s Rewards we’re doing just that," Alycia Mason, McDonald’s US Vice President, digital customer experience and media, said in a statement. "These tests are the first step to gather valuable customer feedback ahead of a nationwide launch later this year."

Now, customers in select markets earn points for every dollar spent, redeemable for qualifying items as points accumulate. Over 85% of MyMcDonald’s Rewards members participating in the pilot say they’re satisfied with the loyalty program so far, the spokesperson said.

In relate rumblings, McDonald's has confirmed it plans to give employees of corporate-owned restaurants four hours of paid time off to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Mickey D’s is first major fast-food chain in the U.S. to incentivize vaccination.