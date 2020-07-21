McDonald's employees in Detroit walk off job to cheers as part of national strike

A group of McDonald’s employees in Detroit walked off the job to cheers on Monday as part of a national workers strike to protest systemic racism and economic inequality.

Across the U.S. and around the world, workers from the service industry, fast-food chains and the gig economy rallied to demand better treatment of Black Americans in the workplace.

Protestor David Williams, who had walked off the job, explained that he was motivated to participate in the “Strike for Black Lives” amid the coronavirus health crisis, alleging that his employer was not enforcing adequate health and safety protocol amid the ongoing outbreak.

“I walked off my job due to us not getting essential pay as being an essential worker. We're not receiving a proper PPE… As I posted here, I didn't even have a mask on,” Williams said, as seen in video footage obtained by the Associated Press.

“They didn't even give us masks. We didn't get a temperature check, any of that. So I'm walking off to see a change. I demand a change."

“I need y'all to congratulate these four workers who came out on the strike today!” an organizer exclaimed in the quick clip, as activists cheered outside of the McDonald’s.

“The biggest impact is to see us out here demanding for a change,” Williams continued. “Because if we don't do anything, it's going to continue to happen if we're allowing it to happen.”

According to the Associated Press, at least 20,000 workers in 160 cities walked off the job on July 20, inspired by the racial reckoning following the deaths of several Black men and women at the hands of police. The events drew participants whose jobs in health care, transportation and construction, among other fields, do not allow them to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Strike for Black Lives was supported or organized by more than 60 labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which held a range of events in more than two dozen cities. Support swelled well beyond expectations, organizers said.

In response, McDonald’s voiced support for Black communities worldwide.

“We believe Black lives matter, and it is our responsibility to continue to listen and learn and push for a more equitable and inclusive society,” the chain said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.