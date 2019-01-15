McDonald's employee seen using slur against customer has been fired, franchise owner confirms

A McDonald’s franchise owner in Florida has confirmed that a fast-food employee caught on camera using a racial slur against a customer has been fired.

“I am aware of the incident involving one of my employees earlier this week,” said Javier Ilias in a statement obtained by The Washington Post. The disturbance with the customer prompted our management team to call the police right away; and we did an immediate investigation on this matter. This behavior goes against the values and standards that I expect from employees in my restaurants. This employee displayed improper and unacceptable conduct and is no longer with the company.”

The unacceptable conduct to which Ilias refers was captured on video that surfaced over the weekend, showing a McDonald’s employee and a customer having an argument at the drive-thru window of a location in Spring Hill.

The video begins with the customer accusing an employee of using the slur, several times.

“You just called me a n-----,” the customer repeatedly shouts through the closed window.

A McDonald’s employee responds by shouting, “I don’t give a f---,” before shouting the slur.

“Ah! Got you on camera,” the customer responds, adding “Worldstar!” in reference to the WorldStarHipHop website, which often posts viral videos.

“You’re getting fired!” the customer adds, pointing at not only the employee who uttered the slur, but also the two other employees, one of whom was on the phone, reportedly to police, and telling officers that the customer had “threatened to kill” her manager (an allegation that wasn’t confirmed by the footage) and sliding open the drive-thru window (which the customer appears to do at one point).

The employee who uttered the slur also returns to the window to add, “I will f--- you up, you f---ing n-----.”

The customer then addresses a woman he presumed to be a manager, telling her she was at fault for this as well, telling her, “You’re supposed to handle this differently!”

A representative for McDonald’s was not immediately available to comment.