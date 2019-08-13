McDonald's employee fired for insulting cop: 'I don't like y'all'

An Alabama McDonald’s employee was reportedly fired after insulting a police officer at the restaurant's drive-thru window earlier this week.

According to a Facebook post that appears to have been deleted, a manager at the McDonald's in Andalusia made rude comments to the officer while he was paying for his food.

The city of Andalusia posted about the incident on their Facebook page. According to the post, the chief of police met with higher-ups at the restaurant and its parent company, Murphy Family Restaurants, to discuss the incident.

"The McDonald’s representatives have apologized to the officer and to the department, and terminated the employee," the post states.

“What occurred does not reflect the values of our brand, our franchise, or the love and admiration we have demonstrated consistently for our friends in law enforcement and first responders," Murphy Family Restaurants spokesman Eddie Byrd was quoted as saying. "We express our sincerest apology."

"As a department, we don’t hold McDonald’s responsible for one employee’s action," Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson was also quoted as saying. "We want all of those who were upset when they learned about the incident to know McDonald’s immediately took action to correct the problem."

While the original post appears to have been deleted, several local news outlets quoted from it. A local radio station shared the post, which is attributed to a local police officer.

The post reportedly claimed that when the officer went to pay at the drive-thru window, the woman working the register allegedly went to get a manager in order to provide a discount for law enforcement.

The post continues, “She walks off and returns with the manager and says ‘doesn’t Law Enforcement receive a discount?’ Her manager, [who] was a slender male don’t know his name and don’t care, stated ‘yea unfortunately we do.’ This kind of caught me off guard but I waited while he punched in his code and when he finished he glanced at me and said ‘I don’t like y’all.’ Needless to say I got my debit card and left and as of today I won’t eat Andalusia McDonalds on or off duty.”