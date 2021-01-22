Texas man steals ambulance, drives it to fast-food restaurant's drive-thru with emergency lights flashing

Maybe he was in need of an emergency Jumbo Jack?

Police in Houston apprehended a man who stole an ambulance on Thursday night and drive it directly to a fast-food restaurant — emergency lights still flashing as he pulled into the drive-thru.

"Paramedics were on a call when male jumped in and drove off," the Houston Police wrote of the incident on Twitter. "Officers tracked the ambulance to a fast food outlet where the driver was at the drive up ordering food with emergency lights."

Police did not disclose which restaurant, specifically, the suspect had driven to, but photos shared by the department show officers interacting with citizens outside of a Jack in the Box. A Golden Chick restaurant and a Sonic Drive-In are also located near the same intersection.

The suspect, identified by police as 36-year-old Renaldo Dechaume Leonard on Friday morning, was taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with felony theft.