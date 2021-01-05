Matt Prater wins free beer for Detroit residents

The Detroit Lions finished their season at the bottom of the NFC North with a 5-11 record, but their fans still have something to celebrate.

Lions kicker Matt Prater won free Bud Light for everyone 21 and older in Detroit by kicking a longer field goal this season than Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus. The winning kick was a 59-yarder that gave the Lions one of their few wins of the year, putting Detroit up 30-27 over Washington as time expired on Nov. 15.

The free beer challenge started as just an offer for McManus, with Bud Light offering a free beer to Denver residents if he could beat the NFL longest field goal record, which Prater set in 2013 while playing for the Broncos. He booted one in 64 yards back then.

BEER BRAND OFFERS ‘BROKEN-RESOLUTION PREPAREDNESS KIT’ FILLED WITH BEER, BACON

Prater took to Twitter, asking Bud Light what would happen if he broke his own record. That prompted the brewer to amend its challenge, offering free beer to whichever city’s kicker made the longest field goal this season.

"Whoever kicks the longest field goal this season gets Bud Light for his city, on us," Bud Light tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McManus came close to beating Prater. He claimed on the NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football" to have made a 73-yarder in training camp. And McManus got his shot in the Broncos’ last game this season, attempting a 70-yard kick that was blocked by the Raiders.

He still came close to winning free beers for Denver – his longest goal of the year was just 1 yard closer than Prater’s.

The winning kicker took to Twitter on Sunday to celebrate.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Detroit I know we didn’t have the season we would like, however we did win you some Bud Lights," Prater wrote, accompanied by a photo of himself holding up a can of Bud Light.

The brewer hasn’t said how exactly Detroit residents will be able to get their free beer. But it did reaffirm the plan on Sunday.

"[Let’s] make it happen for the people of Detroit," Bud Light tweeted.