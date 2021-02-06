‘MASTERBUILT’ FAMILY’S SMOKED SWEET & SPICY CHICKEN WINGS

Ingredients:

· 2 ½ tablespoons, black pepper

· 1 tablespoon, onion powder

· 1 tablespoon, chili powder

· 1 tablespoon, garlic powder

· 1 tablespoon, seasoned salt

· 5 lbs. chicken wings, rinsed & dried

· 1 cup, honey

· ½ cup, hot BBQ sauce

· 3 tablespoons, apple juice

Instructions:

1. In small bowl mix together the black pepper, onion powder, chili powder, garlic powder, and seasoned salt.

2. Place chicken wings in large resealable bag. Pour dry rub into the bag and shake to coat the wings.

3. Marinate for at least 30 minutes at room temperature, or up to 24 hours in the refrigerator.

4. Preheat your Masterbuilt Gravity Series to 225°F. Add apple or pecan wood chunks into the hopper or ash bin for added flavor.

5. Place wings on the top rack and smoke for 45 minutes.

6. While the wings are cooking, mix the honey, BBQ sauce, and apple juice together in a small saucepan. Mix and cook over medium heat until warmed through.

7. Remove the wings from the grill and place in disposable aluminum pan.

8. Pour the warm sauce over the wings and toss evenly to coat.

9. Turn the Masterbuilt Gravity Series up to 450°F.

10. Place pan of wings on the grill on the middle rack for 15 minutes.

11. Flip your Gravity Series smoke + sear grates to the sear side.

12. Remove wings from the disposable pan and place them directly on the bottom rack.

13. Grill the wings for 10 to 12 minutes. Flip occasionally.

14. Remove from grill and serve immediately. Enjoy!