Mask-wearing chocolate Santas are huge hit for Hungarian confectioner

Orders reportedly have been coming in from around world

By Melanie Gray | New York Post
A tiny chocolate Santa wearing a marzipan face mask has a Hungarian confectioner raking in the cash, Reuters reported.

Laszlo Rimoczi had simply wanted to raise the spirits of chocoholics down in the dumps about COVID-19. Instead, sweet tooths worldwide went wild, snowing him under in online orders.

Rimoczi has so many orders that he had to streamline his design. Now, he makes about 100 jolly old St. Nicks a day in his workshop about 45 miles south of Budapest.

Hungarian confectioner Laszlo Rimoczi says customers love his chocolate Santas and their marzipan masks.

Hungarian confectioner Laszlo Rimoczi says customers love his chocolate Santas and their marzipan masks. (Reuters/Bernadett Szabo)

First, he shapes the body out of gluten-free Italian chocolate. Then comes the sugary almond mask.

“I think by the time Santa comes he will have to wear a mask because Santa has to show a good example to people,” Rimoczi told Reuters.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.