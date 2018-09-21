Maryland Chick-fil-A restaurant serves customer on riding lawn mower in drive-thru

A Chick-fil-A in Maryland beefed up its customer service when a patron with an unusual mode of transportation moseyed through the drive-thru this week.

The Chick-fil-A in Frederick, Md. — located about 40 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. — shared photos on Facebook Thursday of a customer on a red riding lawn mower stopping by for some chicken. In the photos, a Chick-fil-A employee is seen outside the restaurant, handing a bag of food to the man.

“When you’re really craving that classic Chick-fil-A sandwich meal!” the fast-food restaurant captioned the pictures. “Our Drive Thru team is ready to serve you!”

John Kirk, who is tagged in the photos, commented on the post, “Wow, I have been a landscaper for less than 24 hours and I’m already famous.”

This is just the latest example of hungry customers visiting drive-thru windows sans cars.

In May, an Illinois Taco Bell served a customer steering two horses hauling a red cart. And in February, an avid equestrian took her horse through a Pennsylvania Wendy’s drive-thru for a chocolate Frosty.