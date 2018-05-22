Taco Bell serves man with horse-drawn cart in drive-thru

Tally ho — to Taco Bell.

On May 20, one Illinois man arrived in style at a Taco Bell drive-thru, driving two horses hauling a large red cart. Though the equestrian patron has not yet been identified, onlooker Reagen Wilson couldn’t resist sharing video footage of the unusual sight to Facebook.

“Nothing like a horse & buggie going through taco bell drive thru in litch, the man needed his chew & something to eat!” she wrote of the clip, which has since been viewed over 11,000 times on the platform.

Though the man may have been horsing around, the Mexican-inspired chain’s Litchfield location has no qualms serving equine customers. A manager confirmed that the fast-food restaurant will “serve anybody as long as they’re not on foot or a pedal bicycle,” KDSK reports.

Though the Illinois man was lucky enough to giddy up and grab a quick taco, other hungry equestrians have made headlines for being turned away.

In March, an Arizona Starbucks drive-thru refused to serve a horse-riding teen. Weeks later, a man in Suffolk, England, was reportedly denied service at the drive-thru of a McDonald’s after “trotting up” to the microphone on his horse.

