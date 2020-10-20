Boise grocery shoppers get $5,000 free groceries from supermarket good Samaritan

Paying it forward is an understatement.

Boise-based Julie Weaver was reportedly buying food at a WinCo Foods supermarket when she got a sweet surprise — $415 worth of free groceries.

“I was buying a large amount of food and when I went to go pay for it, the checker told me that the group of girls behind me had paid for my groceries,” Weaver told KTVB.

Weaver, who runs one of Idaho's Certified Family Homes, which provides family-style living arrangements for adults in need, noticed a sweet supermarket good Samaritan was celebrating his birthday by giving his employees money to buy groceries for other shoppers, according to KTVB.

Turns out it was the CEO of consulting group Quest Groups, Joe Kosakowski, who wanted to celebrate his birthday by giving back to others, according to KTVB.

Kosakowski reportedly wanted to perform the good deeds under-the-radar, according to his colleague, Dustin Colter, who spoke with KTVB. But word got out on social media when Weaver and other excited shoppers shared their heartwarming experience.

“It seems we just hear so much of the bad that's going on in our community and our region and our world and there's really many people that are out there and being kind,” Weaver said.

Kosakowski shelled out a total of $5,000 of his own money to pay for shoppers' groceries that day, according to Colter.